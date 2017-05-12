Names released in Ravalli County murder-suicide

Sheriff Holton said that the investigation has confirmed that 75-year-old Wesley H. Coffin shot and killed his wife, 69-year-old Kaylin Ray, and then committed suicide at the home they shared east of Corvallis.

The Ravalli County Sheriff's Office responded to a request for a welfare check on Kaylin Ray on Sunday, May 7th at approximately 9:30 p.m. Deputies then discovered both bodies inside the home.

The subsequent investigation to include forensic evidence and examinations conducted by the State Medical Examiner's Office, determined conclusively that Ray was the victim of a homicide while Coffin committed suicide shortly after Ray's death.

Sheriff Holton stated that while obviously there would be no criminal prosecution in this case, the circumstances were still being investigated to determine how similar incidents can be avoided in the future.

Holton stated, "this tragedy has effected the entire community and especially the families and friends of the deceased. At this point, our goal as investigators is to discover information and share it with our partner agencies in Ravalli County, in a manner that will allow the community to intervene before tragedy strikes a family."