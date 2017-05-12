White House denies Trump asked Comey to pledge loyalty - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

White House denies Trump asked Comey to pledge loyalty

By Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) - The White House is denying that President Donald Trump asked then-FBI director James Comey for his loyalty during a White House dinner in January.
    
Press secretary Sean Spicer is refuting that account during his daily briefing. He says the president wants "loyalty to this country and to the rule of law."
    
An associate of the fired FBI director confirmed Friday that Trump asked for Comey's loyalty during the private dinner. The associate with knowledge of the conversation confirmed an account of the conversation in The New York Times is accurate.
    
During the dinner, Comey refused to pledge his loyalty and instead offered the president his honesty.
    
The FBI is looking into Russia's influence in the 2016 presidential election and any potential ties to Trump's campaign.


Photo: Shealah Craighead / The White House
Photo: FBI

