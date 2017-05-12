Bozeman High locks down after threatening language was typed in - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Bozeman High locks down after threatening language was typed in a school computer

Posted: Updated:
BOZEMAN -

The Bozeman Superintendent's office says Bozeman High was locked down for a brief period  after a computer surveillance system detected a typed language that was threatening into a school computer. 

The threatening language was caught by a filter that track all things typed on school computers. 

The school district is still investigating with the Bozeman Police on the incident whether it was a crime or not.

The office said multiple police officers responded to the lock down. 

The Bozeman Police Department says there is no immediate threat at this time. The lockdown ended around 11:30.

We will update the story as we learn more information.

  • Most Popular

Powered by Frankly

News

  • Missoula/Kalispell News
  • Butte/Bozeman News
  • Montana Headlines
  • National Headlines
  • World Headlines
  • Weird News

    • Weather

  • Missoula/Kalispell Weather
  • Butte/Bozeman Weather

    • Sports

  • Local
  • Gametime Blog
  • High School Sports
  • Grizzlies
  • Bobcats

    • Community

  • Event Calendar
  • Photo Galleries
  • FCC

    • Features

  • More Features
    • Powered by WorldNow
    All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Cowles Montana Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.