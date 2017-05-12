Bozeman High locks down after threatening language was typed in a school computer

The Bozeman Superintendent's office says Bozeman High was locked down for a brief period after a computer surveillance system detected a typed language that was threatening into a school computer.

The threatening language was caught by a filter that track all things typed on school computers.

The school district is still investigating with the Bozeman Police on the incident whether it was a crime or not.

The office said multiple police officers responded to the lock down.

The Bozeman Police Department says there is no immediate threat at this time. The lockdown ended around 11:30.

We will update the story as we learn more information.