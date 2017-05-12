No injuries in early morning Missoula Motel fire

Standing between both parents, Madeline Connelly recounts how six days passed while lost in the Great Bear Wilderness.
Rob Davies with the Hungry Horse Forest Service tells us his crews were second on scene when Glacier National Park Trail Crew found Maddie.
Madeline Connelly, who went missing in the Great Bear Wilderness May 4, has been found alive after extensive search efforts.
A split second. That's all it took for a head-on crash to steal a Montana Highway Patrol sergeant's ability to walk. For the past two months, Sergeant Scott Bennett has been heading down the road to recovery. He spoke exclusively to ABC FOX Montana's Angela Marshall, and told her that he is not losing momentum to get back on his feet.
Search crews with Two Bear Air have reportedly found grizzly bear tracks mixed in with human tracks in their ongoing search for an Arizona woman
Her uncle Michael from Chicago tells us she's going to take some time to rest.
Two Bear Air has released video of the moments that 25 year old Madeline Connelly was rescued. Connelly went missing on May 4th but was found alive after an extensive search effort on Wednesday May 10th. We learned her dog Mogi is also safe.
April 20th 2016 was just a routine practice for the Loyola softball team. “We were just playing go home, you know make the play at home, we hit the ball at our shortstop and we train the kids if you don’t make the play just go to one,” said Loyola Head Coach Troy Waters.
