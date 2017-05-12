No injuries in early morning Missoula Motel fire - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

No injuries in early morning Missoula Motel fire

MISSOULA- Early Friday morning the manager, of the Travelers Inn Motel said they noticed smoke coming from the attic and called 911.

The call came into dispatch at about 5 in the morning.

The manager then proceeded to wake up the tenants of the motel and evacuate them to safety.

The Missoula Fire Department responded along with the Missoula Police Department, Missoula Emergency Services Ambulance and Northwestern Energy.

Those with Missoula Fire say when they got on scene they found black smoke coming from vents and attic area.

The fire was hard to extinguish as it was in the walls and attic space.

Firefighters were able to gain control of the fire in about 30 minutes.

No injuries were reported but the motel did suffer $100,000 in damages

A fire investigators are on the scene at this time and the cause is under investigation.

