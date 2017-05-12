Closures and traffic congestion for Missoula’s weekend traffic

Two construction areas in Missoula are well on track toward being finished by Summer’s end.

Missoula’s Madison Street Bridge, the main arterial route toward the University of Montana, is now firmly locked into it's second half of renovation.

After months of concern over the bridge’s declining condition, ranging from Missoula locals up to Governor Bullock himself, the northbound lanes of the new bridge are now complete.

Now, construction teams will break down the remaining pieces of the old bridge infrastructure before that half of renovation can begin.

The entire bridge is projected to be completed by the end of August 2017.

Meanwhile, Missoula’s other big construction project will be closed this weekend.

Well-past its own projected midway point, Montana's first five-spoke roundabout at the Orange Street interchange, will be closed from Sunday at noon through Monday morning at 6:00 am.

City officials say the roundabout is still on track to be finished by the end of May, but remind drivers to obey speed limit and construction crew signage, since fines are doubled for violators on construction zones.