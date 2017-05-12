Mother killed in Kalispell crash, 1 year old daughter survives - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Mother killed in Kalispell crash, 1 year old daughter survives

Posted: Updated:
By ABC FOX MT News Staff

(below is a release from the Flathead County Sheriff's Office)

The Flathead County Sheriff  and coroner’s office has released the name of a woman killed in a two vehicle crash that occurred on Thursday, 5-11-17 shortly after 8:30 pm. 

The victim is identified as April Elizabeth Barrows, 34 years of age, from Kalispell. 

Barrows was the driver of a vehicle involved in a two vehicle head on collision on Hwy 2 west of Kalispell near the Gold Country Casino. 

Barrows was pronounced dead on the scene.

The other occupant of the vehicle was Barrows 1 year old daughter.  She was in a child safety seat and was transported to Kalispell Regional Medical Center where she was admitted in stable condition.  Barrows was wearing a seat belt. 

The driver of the second vehicle was uninjured. 

The crash is under investigation by the Montana Highway Patrol, and further information about the details of the crash are available from them. 

  • Most Popular

Powered by Frankly

News

  • Missoula/Kalispell News
  • Butte/Bozeman News
  • Montana Headlines
  • National Headlines
  • World Headlines
  • Weird News

    • Weather

  • Missoula/Kalispell Weather
  • Butte/Bozeman Weather

    • Sports

  • Local
  • Gametime Blog
  • High School Sports
  • Grizzlies
  • Bobcats

    • Community

  • Event Calendar
  • Photo Galleries
  • FCC

    • Features

  • More Features
    • Powered by WorldNow
    All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Cowles Montana Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.