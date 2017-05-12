Mother killed in Kalispell crash, 1 year old daughter survives

(below is a release from the Flathead County Sheriff's Office)

The Flathead County Sheriff and coroner’s office has released the name of a woman killed in a two vehicle crash that occurred on Thursday, 5-11-17 shortly after 8:30 pm.

The victim is identified as April Elizabeth Barrows, 34 years of age, from Kalispell.

Barrows was the driver of a vehicle involved in a two vehicle head on collision on Hwy 2 west of Kalispell near the Gold Country Casino.

Barrows was pronounced dead on the scene.

The other occupant of the vehicle was Barrows 1 year old daughter. She was in a child safety seat and was transported to Kalispell Regional Medical Center where she was admitted in stable condition. Barrows was wearing a seat belt.

The driver of the second vehicle was uninjured.

The crash is under investigation by the Montana Highway Patrol, and further information about the details of the crash are available from them.