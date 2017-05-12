Mother killed in Kalispell crash, 1 year old daughter survives

Rob Davies with the Hungry Horse Forest Service tells us his crews were second on scene when Glacier National Park Trail Crew found Maddie.
Rob Davies with the Hungry Horse Forest Service tells us his crews were second on scene when Glacier National Park Trail Crew found Maddie.
Standing between both parents, Madeline Connelly recounts how six days passed while lost in the Great Bear Wilderness.
Standing between both parents, Madeline Connelly recounts how six days passed while lost in the Great Bear Wilderness.
Madeline Connelly, who went missing in the Great Bear Wilderness May 4, has been found alive after extensive search efforts.
Madeline Connelly, who went missing in the Great Bear Wilderness May 4, has been found alive after extensive search efforts.
ABC FOX Montana and Mattress Firm teamed up this year to celebrate student athlete's giving back to their communities. Every week for eight months a student was highlighted for his or her dedication, commitment and excellent sportsmanship.
ABC FOX Montana and Mattress Firm teamed up this year to celebrate student athlete's giving back to their communities. Every week for eight months a student was highlighted for his or her dedication, commitment and excellent sportsmanship.
A split second. That's all it took for a head-on crash to steal a Montana Highway Patrol sergeant's ability to walk. For the past two months, Sergeant Scott Bennett has been heading down the road to recovery. He spoke exclusively to ABC FOX Montana's Angela Marshall, and told her that he is not losing momentum to get back on his feet.
A split second. That's all it took for a head-on crash to steal a Montana Highway Patrol sergeant's ability to walk. For the past two months, Sergeant Scott Bennett has been heading down the road to recovery. He spoke exclusively to ABC FOX Montana's Angela Marshall, and told her that he is not losing momentum to get back on his feet.
Search crews with Two Bear Air have reportedly found grizzly bear tracks mixed in with human tracks in their ongoing search for an Arizona woman
Search crews with Two Bear Air have reportedly found grizzly bear tracks mixed in with human tracks in their ongoing search for an Arizona woman
Her uncle Michael from Chicago tells us she's going to take some time to rest.
Her uncle Michael from Chicago tells us she's going to take some time to rest.
April 20th 2016 was just a routine practice for the Loyola softball team. “We were just playing go home, you know make the play at home, we hit the ball at our shortstop and we train the kids if you don’t make the play just go to one,” said Loyola Head Coach Troy Waters.
April 20th 2016 was just a routine practice for the Loyola softball team. “We were just playing go home, you know make the play at home, we hit the ball at our shortstop and we train the kids if you don’t make the play just go to one,” said Loyola Head Coach Troy Waters.