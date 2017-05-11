Exclusive: MHP Sergeant gets 'back on his feet' after head-on crash

A split second. That's all it took for a head-on crash to steal a Montana Highway Patrol sergeant's ability to walk.

For the past two months, Sergeant Scott Bennett has been heading down the road to recovery.

He spoke exclusively to ABC FOX Montana's Angela Marshall, and told her that he is not losing momentum to get back on his feet.

"Because I haven't been using this leg very much, it's still pretty weak," says Sergeant Scott Bennett.

Sitting, slowly extending his legs.

Back in the weight room for the first time in months, Sergeant Bennett feels at home, a look of determination on his face.

Since his involvement in a head-on crash in March, he's lost more than 25-pounds.

"And I wasn't overweight," Sgt. Bennett says. "It was just all muscle that I've lost."

Thursday, March 9.

Heavy snow was falling.

MHP has reported that just before 6 a.m., Sgt. Bennett was traveling north on Highway 93, south of Hamilton, when an oncoming car hit his patrol car head on.

"It happens so fast," Sgt. Bennett gasps. "There's no way to plan ahead. No way to decide if you're going to swerve left or right. It's there in front of you."

Emergency crews rushed him by ambulance to a Missoula hospital, where he underwent immediate surgery, the first of three surgeries.

Sgt. Bennett sustained broken tibia and fibula bones.

"The bones didn't just break or snap. They shattered. Even the doctor didn't know how many pieces there were. He described it as dozens of bone fragments found in there."

Screws, plates, wires, and cadaver bones were used to piece the bone fragments together, an injury so debilitating for an always active man that he questioned if he would walk again.

"You wake up in the morning in pain, if you even slept the night before. And all you have to look forward to is hobble over to the wheelchair and go out into the living room and spend the day out there in pain."

"Sergeant Bennett tells me," Angela say. "It's words of encouragement from community members, like you, that help him through this recovery process. Danny writes, 'You got this Trooper Bennett. Sending healing vibes.' Or Scott, 'A true gladiator.' "

And this "gladiator" is only getting stronger.

He visits a physical therapist twice a week, working to restore the motion in his right foot and ankle.

Sgt. Bennett can't put any weight on that leg just yet.

His surgeon says that will happen in the next month.

And from there, it's baby steps, literally.

Sgt. Bennett's physical therapist says, "Then he's going to have to learn how to walk all over again. How to tolerate stairs and movements like that in the weight-baring position."

But this "road warrior" is resilient.

"Now, it's a matter of when," Sgt. Bennett says.

And with each passing day, the return to his favorite past-time is strengthening his leg and "lifting" his spirits.

Montana Highway Patrol continues to investigate the cause of the March head-on collision.

Once that is complete, the case will be reviewed by the Ravalli County Attorney's Office to determine if, or when, charges will be filed against the other driver involved.