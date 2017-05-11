Snow pack melt on the Gallatin River leads to unsafe waters

Temperatures are getting warmer and the snow pack is starting to melt causing the rivers to truly flow. Experts say that if you're a beginner and want to get out on the water you’re better off waiting.

Mark Hattendorf is kayaking down a class four rapid, five being the most severe.

Hattendorf said, "I just go flying over the wave trains, it's kind of like you're in air and you're just and I don't want to sound cliché but you kind of become one with the water if you will."

Fun for Hattendorf, because he's an expert, but for beginners these waters can be deadly.

"Well because it's more of a rush, it's faster, it's bigger waves, bigger features, a little bit more technical and you just go faster and it's more of an adventure I’d say," Hattendorf said.

Mike England, Editor for Outside Bozeman says that if you are a beginner then you need to beware.

"Well the faster the water the more hazards, the more danger, the less room for error, more likely of drowning so experts only at this point of the season."

England also added that beginners need to be patient.

“Every year we have the surge of spring snow melt and then eventually it receipts it subsides and we are back to a calm mellow river that is much more appropriate for beginners."

Hattendorf says if you are a beginner, start in a pool. That way you can practice rolling over and be used to it if it happens on the roaring river.