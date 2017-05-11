A large crowd gathered in Bozeman to say this is a hate free Bo-zone

City leaders and Bozeman residents are coming together to publicly say "no to hate" after a wave of anti-semitic fliers were distributed in Bozeman.

The chief of police, Mayor Taylor and other leaders gathered together with a large group of residents after a flyer with a hateful message was dropped on residents’ door steps. Now this meeting is meant to show

"It's a symptom of a sickness but we can treat this symptom because we have a strong community we are going to make it clear that we don't welcome it here," Rabbi Ed Staffman.

Bozeman Rabbi Ed Stafman says the community has come together after the anti-semitic fliers were passed out over the weekend.

“I'm deeply appreciative that and I think the Jewish community is too," said Stafman.

Mayor Carson Taylor says it's important for Bozeman to stand up to these incidents.

"Any group that is the subject of an attack like this we will stand with and we will support them in any way that is necessary,” said Mayor Carson Taylor. “I stand behind the notion that bringing us all together is a good thing for the city of Bozeman in for the world and will do."

Bozeman police Chief Steven Crawford says police have no information on who distributed the fliers, but they will protect all residents from any crime with hate.

"Were committed to keep all members of the community safe and standing together amongst our community,” said Bozeman police Chief Steven Crawford

Residents who live in the neighborhoods where the fliers were passed out say it's disappointing and needs to stop.

One Bozeman resident said, "to believe that local people that were spreading this supposed outsiders and that surprises and disappoints me."

Another Bozeman resident said, “we’re all human and we're all American and we need to remember that comes first and anything that I hate group can find wrong with another group somebody can find something wrong with them so it's time to grow up and be Americans first put party religion all behind us."