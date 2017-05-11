Hometown Proud continues at Arrow Stone Park

Another Hometown Proud adventure took ABC FOX Montana to a leisure park in Deer Lodge.

With a glistening Clark Fork River and a breathtaking view of Mont. Powell, it's kind of hard to resist Arrow Stone Park.

However, it wasn’t always a park, in the 1990s ARCO took this land and made what you see today.

"They put the park in as a nice service to Deer Lodge. Also, as an example of what you can do with clean up efforts and having a nice natural habitat,” said Carl Hamming, Powell County Planner.

Hamming said local pride beams here and everyone goes to great lengths to take care of it.

"Freshmen and Sophomores from Powell County High School out here cleaning up and doing a little bit of painting,” said Hamming.

But the park offers several different activities you can do kayaking, fishing and or simply pulling over after a long drive to stretch your legs.

Like park visitor Robert Stordahl who stopped to take in the view.

"It's not a hassle to pull off the road and to pull in here, sometimes that creates a problem, especially when your traveling and been on the road for a long time. You want an easy on and off and that's what we saw, so we decided to pull in here to take a break and walk around a little bit,” said Stordahl.

Even in the winter people can still visit the park, regardless of snow.