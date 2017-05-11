120th UM Commencement to Honor George Dennison

It’s down to the final stretch for the University of Montana’s 2017 graduating class.

Saturday, May 13th marks the 120th Annual UM Commencement Ceremony, marking the end of another year with looming budget and enrollment concerns.

But Saturday’s commencement will include a special opportunity for graduates, alumni, and faculty to honor George Dennison, whose passing commanded an emotional reaction across campus when he passed away at 81 years old on January 3rd.

Dennison will receive an Honorary Doctorate of Humane Letters, a degree awarded to leaders who have made national or global impacts, and symbolizes one of the highest honors a university can give.

In the past several years, UM has been marked with constant budget and enrollment questions, but Dennison was known for his success in increasing the University's enrollment numbers during his tenure as President.

Commencement exercises will begin at 10 a.m. Saturday, May 13, in Washington-Grizzly Stadium.

UM alumna Jennifer Isern will be the featured speaker, and will also receive an Honorary Doctorate of Humane Letters after graduating from UM in 1989 with a bachelor’s degree in political science.

No tickets or reservations are required for the main ceremony, and there is no rehearsal.

The stadium will open at 8 a.m., and families and guests should be seated by 9:30 a.m.

Coffee will be served in the Payne Family Native American Center for degree candidates and their families beginning at 8 a.m. All degree candidates should meet on the Oval at 8:45 a.m. to line up with their departments for the processional into the stadium, which begins at 9:20 a.m.

Several of UM’s professional schools, colleges and departments hold their own ceremonies following Commencement. Tickets may be required for these ceremonies. Contact the graduate’s department for additional information.

For more information about Commencement, visit the Office of the Registrar website at http://www.umt.edu/registrar/students/commencement.php or call 406-243-2995.