Audit questions use of federal funds at Fort Belknap

By Associated Press

By BOBBY CAINA CALVAN
Associated Press
    
HELENA, Mont. (AP) - U.S. Department of Justice officials say a new audit has uncovered problems with how the Fort Belknap Indian Reservation managed $2.3 million in federal grants intended to address violence against women, substance abuse and tribal justice.
    
The Justice Department on Thursday released the results of the audit into the reservation's use of the money from four grants awarded between 2012 and 2015.
    
The audit notes delays in implementing some programs and questions how $386,000 was spent, including travel costs and other expenses federal authorities weren't justified.
    
The report issues 15 recommendations, many focused on improving record keeping and accuracy in program progress reports.
    
The report noted that Fort Belknap officials resolved many of the issues in the audit. However, tribal leaders disputed some of the findings.

