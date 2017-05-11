Bullock vetoes 10 more bills, including water well measure

HELENA, Mont. (AP) - Montana Gov. Steve Bullock vetoed 10 more bills Thursday, including one that would have allowed residential subdivision developers to resume drilling multiple small water wells from the same water source without a permit.



That bill would have reversed a Montana Supreme Court ruling in a lawsuit over concerns that too many unregulated wells were being drilled in growing areas where water resources are limited, particularly in Gallatin and Ravalli counties.



Another bill Bullock vetoed Thursday would have barred cities and towns from fining people more than $100 from using their cellphones while driving.



Bullock also vetoed three bills that he said would have given landlords too much legal power over their tenants and another that would have prevented cities and towns from using eminent domain to condemn water used for agriculture.

