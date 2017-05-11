Special grid system was used to locate Madeline Connelly

Connelly was just passing through Montana to visit her uncle Marti on her way to a bakery job in Alaska.

On Thursday May 4th, Maddie took her loyal dog Mogi for a day hike on the Bear Creek Trail head near Essex and was supposed to return Friday for poker night, but never did.

Marti started worrying and went to the trail where Maddie said she’d be hiking and found her abandoned car. He immediately called for help.

After six long days in the Great Bear Wilderness with no food or water Maddie was finally rescued.

Rob Davies with the Hungry Horse Forest Service tells us his crews were second on scene when Glacier National Park Trail Crew found Maddie.

And it was a miracle they did. By the time day six of Maddie’s disappearance the county was starting to worry.

Davies says, “Talking to the county on the side six or seven days into this it could very quickly turn over into more of a recovery than a rescue.”

Davies tells us how the successful rescue mission was executed. Crews on site use a special grid system, looking for any clues to Maddie’s whereabouts.

Davies explains, “You spread out six people at a time and you walk through very slowly looking very deliberately, expanding out from the trail.” Davies says crews are looking for any evidence to lead them in the right direction, “any little bit of evidence a piece of clothing, disturbance in the snow or dirt that was a mixture of snow and ground.”

On Wednesday, May 11th Davies received an incredible phone call from the Park Forrest Liaison. Maddie had been found.

Davies exclaims that his crews were in disbelief, “Everyone was elated. They were so relieved. I was back in my office at the time and the liaison for the forest service told me about ten minutes after she was found so I was extremely elated."