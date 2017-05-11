Lawn care scam in Gallatin County

The Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office and the Bozeman Police Department are jointly investigating numerous reports of a lawn care scam.

Reports of a Western Lawn Care also reported as Western Slope Lawn Care with a fraudulent address in Belgrade are distributing flyers and conducting door-to-door sales for lawn services.

The suspects are offering lawn services for $360.00 if paid in cash at the time of agreement.

If you are a victim of this scam and are a County resident, contact the Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office at 582-2100 #2. If you are a victim and a Bozeman City resident you are requested call 582-2000.

If you are contacted by anyone representing this service please contact law enforcement immediately.