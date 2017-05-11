GOP concerns on Trump and Comey pose threat to their agenda

By ERICA WERNER

AP Congressional Correspondent



WASHINGTON (AP) - Several Republican senators are questioning the timing of President Donald Trump's firing of FBI Director James Comey. But even as the issue emerges as a potential distraction from the GOP's legislative agenda, most are dismissing Democratic calls for a special counsel. And their hand-wringing looks unlikely to lead to any concrete action.



Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell rejects Democrats' demands for a special prosecutor to investigate Russian meddling in the 2016 election and ties with Trump's campaign. He says it "could only serve to impede the current work being done" by the Senate intelligence committee and the FBI itself.



Democrats argued that an independent, outside inquiry led by a special prosecutor was a necessary next step, given Trump's decision to oust Comey in the midst of the FBI's Russia investigation.

