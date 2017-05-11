Truck stolen overnight in Kalispell - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Truck stolen overnight in Kalispell

KALISPELL -

Kalispell law enforcement received a report of a stolen Ford truck. The description given is of a '99 F350 Black 4-door Ford with a custom flatbed. 

The man who reported his stolen vehicle said it was taken during the night. He purchased it three weeks ago and doesn't have a title. It hasn't been registered yet either. 

He later updated law enforcement about a Facebook post that notified him that his truck was seen heading up toward the North Fork, driving past the Stop and Shop. 

A description of the driver wasn't given. 

Two miles south of Camas another possible siting was called in. A hotshot crew saw the suspected vehicle northbound, passing Forest Service Road 98/98. The plate on the truck was for a gray 2004 Dodge R35. 

Law enforcement said in their report that they'll keep an eye out for the vehicle. 

