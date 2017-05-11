Finally rescued, what's next for Madeline Connelly?

Madeline Connelly was finally rescued on Thursday May 10th, after being lost in the Great Bear Wilderness for six days.



Connelly was stopping through Montana to visit her uncle Marti before heading to Alaska for a job at a bakery.



With no food or water with her Connelly tells us what was supposed to be a day hike turned into a six day rescue mission. She says, she just got lost once she got out into the wilderness.



When Connelly didn't return for poker night on Friday Mart started to worry. He immediately called for search and rescue teams.



Now that Connelly and her dog Mogi have been rescued, what's next for this brave woman?



Her uncle Michael from Chicago tells us she's going to take some time to rest.



Michael explains, "I think the family just wants her to come home and spend some time with her. And then knowing her she’s going to be back out trying to get to Alaska."



Michael says, that job in Alaska is still waiting for Maddie for when she completely recovers.

Photo courtesy of Two Bear Air