Looks like one more day of sunshine before the t’storms roll back into Montana. Expect building clouds out west this afternoon and some of us will see the rain starting as early as tonight. Looks like a soggy weekend ahead with minor river flooding in a few spots. Here are Thursday’s forecast highs and overnight lows …

Bozeman: 76°/47° Butte: 77°/45° Kalispell: 80°/52° Missoula: 84°/52°