Archery world record elk on display in Missoula

It was the shot heard 'round Montana. Many remember when the archery world-record elk was killed right in our own backyard. Pictures couldn't do it justice, but now you can see it in person at the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation.

Last September, Seeley Lake resident Steve Felix shot the the bull while on a solo hunt. The Boone and Crockett Club scored its rack at 430 inches, making it the largest elk in the state of Montana, and the 4th largest in the nation. To put the number "430" in perspective, that's almost four feet at its widest point, and five feet at the tallest.

Mark Holyoak, director of communications at RMEF, remembers Felix telling him the story of hauling the elk out, a 20 hour task.

"He flipped it upside down, put it on his backpack and he said he only went about 60 yards and kept getting stuck in the ground and was having all these issues and he was already tired cause he hauled all the meat, so for him it was an all around experience of something he'd never done before and the rack itself is tall and it's a bonus for sure. But just carrying that out, carrying something out that big, that's as large as you," says Holyoak.

In a previous interview with ABC FOX Montana, Felix said he got a little emotional when he walked up to the elk, adding that it was pretty overwhelming, but also humbling.

Holyoak says the elk is creating a lot of interest. He estimates that 200-300 people walked through their doors just on Monday when the elk first went on display. One woman even traveled 100 miles to see it.

You can see the "Felix elk" at the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation for the next few weeks.