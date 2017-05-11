Missing woman Madeline Connelly is finally reunited with her parents

The entire country has been looking for 23 year old Madeline Connelly from Arizona. And now she is finally going home.

Connelly was stopping through Montana last week to visit her uncle Marti on her way to Alaska for a job interview.

On May 4th Connelly went out to the Bear Creek trailhead near Essex with her dog Mogi for a day hike, which only turned into a seven day rescue mission. She was supposed to come on Friday for poker night with her family. She never returned.

Family, friends and search parties found her abandoned car at the trailhead and immediately called for help.

After a six day search Connelly was finally found about 5 miles from her car by Glacier National Park search and rescue teams.

She was finally reunited with her parents John and Laura Connelly and their reunion was overwhelmed with emotion.

Connelly tells us how she excited she is to finally be going home and how much she appreciates all the search efforts.

Connelly explains, “I'm pretty stoked, I can't believe we were able to get out my dog and I. I just kinda wanted to say thank you to everyone who put in all of this effort and helping me. I didn't really know what was going on out there. I kinda just thought I was going to make it out to my car this morning and go get a coke and then go to my uncle's house. I had no idea that all of this other stuff had been going on. I feel like an idiot honestly."

Connelly’s loyal dog Mogi was also found safe and sound.

Maddie’s mother Laura tells us Maddie’s return home was the best mother’s day present ever. And neither her nor her husband John ever stopped believing that Maddie was alive. She says it’s hope that kept them going over the past six hard days Maddie has been missing.

Laura says, “I’m in shock so grateful, best mother's day gift ever. Never lost the faith because of all the incredible people both in West Glacier, in Whitefish in Kalispell and East Glacier."