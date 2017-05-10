Survival tips, for hiking the backcountry

Pam McCutcheon, an outdoor enthusiast, tells us the two most important tips when exploring the backcountry are, don't hike alone, And make sure you let someone know where you are going.

Losing all sense of direction while exploring the backcountry can be a very frightening situation.

23-year-old Madeline Connelly set out for a hike in the great bear wilderness on Thursday, May 4th, alone, with no food and water, and then she found herself lost.

Pam McCutcheon is a survival expert in the outdoors. She says it’s a miracle Madeline was found alive.

She adds, Search and Rescue could have found something else.

McCutcheon said, "Probably a dead body. To be honest because if you're planning an overnight, were you smart enough to plan for food for a week? Water for a week?"

If preparing to spend time outdoors, McCutcheon has some tips that could save your life. The first, pack plenty of food and water. Second, prepare yourself for the ever-changing weather conditions.

"You know it's sunny and beautiful and all of a sudden your seven miles in and there is a storm. So you want some waterproof things. Extra socks, if you can carry then extra shoes."

Madeline was fortunate and prepared for the weather. She wore a heavy, rain proof coat, hat, and waterproof pants. McCutcheon continues; if you start to feel lost, start taking notice of landmarks.

"Pay attention to what you see so if you find yourself in that situation you can at least back track, try to get service and then get home safely," McCutcheon said.

In the end, McCutcheon said it's critical to let someone know where you're going, what time you're and expecting to get back. That way, if you get lost, you can be rescued just like Madeline Connelly.