Rabbi condemning anti-semitic flyers in Bozeman

In Bozeman thousands of flyers were dropped at the door steps of residents over the weekend. The fliers appears to have an anti-Semitic meme quoting a non-existent Rabbi, who is calling for a white genocide.

Rabbi Ed Stafman of Congregation Beth Shalom said he was shocked when he saw the fliers.

Since the flyers were passed out early Sunday morning Stafman says the community has really came together.

He's received many phone calls, emails and visits about this incident.

"It's a symptom of a sickness but we can treat this symptom, because we have a strong community we have a strong interface and we are going to make it clear that we don't welcome it here," Rabbi Ed Stafman.

Stafman says they will be holding a press conference and get together with the chief of police and the Mayor Taylor at the Soroptimus Park on Main and Rouse at 5:00 PM Thursday.

Stafman says this community meeting is to proudly proclaim Bozeman as a community that values diversity and where hate has no place.

The Rabbi also invites those who received the flyers to bring them to the event to be shredded and thrown away.