Hometown Proud Day Three at Elk Ridge Brewery Company

During Hometown Proud this week, ABC FOX Montana visited Elk Ridge Brewery Company that's been in the making for a few years now.

The idea of bringing a brewery to Deer Lodge started as a pipe dream for two friends.

"We actually jokingly talked about starting a brewery, but then we’re sitting down having breakfast and it got more serious about it,” said Caleb Burton, Owner of Elk Ridge Brewing Company.

But from a joke to a serious conversation the Elk Ridge Brewing Company became a reality.

The brewing company is now managed by three couples, which means six owners.

However, to them running a brewery company seemed easy at first, especially after attending a brew fest in Missoula.

Burton said foolishly they jumped into it and learned there was a lot of legal red tape to owning a brewery.

"I mean there is just incredible amount of legal red tape and hoops you have to jump through and inspections,” said Burton.

The brewery is in the downtown of Deer Lodge, but when they bought the building it needed some work.

The walls and roofs were coming apart and needed repairs.

However, the owners knew they could turn this place into what it is today.

"The brewery is Montana. You walk in and this is what Montana is all about. It's good people, our surroundings, and really good beer,” said Michelle Warner, Owner of Elk Ridge Brewing Company.

The brewery hopes to start with six brews like Stouts, Scottish Ale and a couple of different IPAs.

There is not date set to when the brewery will open, but owners hope it’s real soon.