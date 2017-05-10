Madeline Connelly found just 5 miles from her car

More information has been revealed by the Flathead Sheriff's Office following the rescue of Madeline Connelly on May 10th.

She was missing since May 4th.

A Glacier National Park trail crew, who was helping in the search, found Connelly in the Spruce Creek drainage off the east side of the Middle Fork of the Flathead River.

She was about 5 miles from her vehicle.

Connelly was uninjured, other than being tired and hungry she said. Her dog Mogi was also fine.

Due to the remoteness and steepness of the terrain, Connelly was hoisted into the Two Bear Air Rescue helicopter. Her uncle said she offered to hike out with crew members.

Connelly was flown to West Glacier where she was medically cleared by ambulance personnel.

At this point she was reunited with her family.

As we previously reported, Connelly indicated she became lost after stopping by a lake. She hiked for several days attempting to find her way out, at times pushing farther into the wilderness.

At night she said that she and her dog slept under trees for protection from the rain and elements. For days she had no food, but she got water from creeks.

When she left her vehicle on Thursday she took nothing with her.

Searchers from North Valley and Flathead Search and Rescue, Glacier National Park, the U.S Forest Service and friends and family of Connelly worked and walked many hours and miles in the search for her.

In their press release, The Flathead County Sheriff’s Office offered thanks to all of the personnel who participated in this extended multi agency search including the BNSF railroad for their technical assistance in communication in this remote area.