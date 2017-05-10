Madeline Connelly recounts days lost in wilderness

Standing between both parents, Madeline Connelly recounts how six days passed while lost in the Great Bear Wilderness.

She and her dog Mogi ran out of water during the planned day hike. After stopping at a lake to swim and hydrate, the pair took a wrong turn. By the first night she knew something was wrong.

"After the first night I realized I was in the wrong place," Connelly said, "but I thought if I kept going I’d be by the same loop of a trial and I would get out and then I ended up at a lake and I was like ‘this is not right.’”

She and Mogi rested for two days because Connelly said she couldn't move. She estimates that she hiked about 10 miles a day and the pair slept under trees.

Connelly wasn't prepared for more than a day hike so the pair survived with minimal supplies. She called the event "just a huge mistake" adding that she felt "like an idiot" for getting lost.

Everyone else just showed joy for her safe return.

Multiple times Madeline expressed gratitude for the people who searched for her.

"I just kind of wanted to stay thank you to everyone who put in all this effort and [for] helping me," Connelly said. "I didn’t know what was going on out there. I kind of just thought I was going to make it out to my car this morning and go get a coke and go out to my uncle’s house…"

Her parents are still in a bit of shock, but they never lost hope her mother said while chocking up a little.

It's "the best mother's day gift ever" her mom added.

Connelly went for a day hike on Thursday, May 4 prompting an extensive search when she didn't return. Her vehicle was found abandon at the trailhead. The search went into overdrive after bear tracks were found over top human prints.

Ground crews located the pair Wednesday morning and Two Bear Air flew them out.

Connelly and Mogi are both doing well.