Lost in the Wilderness: Madeline Connelly recounts her 6 day survival

Standing between both parents, Madeline Connelly recounted how six days passed while lost in the Great Bear Wilderness.

She made those comments on Wednesday inside the boundary of Glacier National Park. ABC FOX Montana's cameras were there to capture the moment Connelly recapped her ordeal.

Connelly told reporters that she ran out of water for her dog Mogi during the planned day hike.

After stopping at a lake to swim and hydrate, Connelly said the pair took a wrong turn. By the first night she knew something was wrong.

"After the first night I realized I was in the wrong place," Connelly said.

"But I thought if I kept going, I’d be by the same loop of a trial and I would get out and then I ended up at a lake and I was like ‘this is not right," she said.

So she said they rested for two days because she was feeling tired and couldn't move.

She estimates that she hiked about 10 miles a day and at night, she and Mogi slept under trees.

Connelly wasn't prepared for more than a day hike so they survived with minimal supplies.

She called the event "just a huge mistake" adding that she felt "like an idiot" for getting lost.

However, everyone else, including her parents and rescuers showed nothing but joy for her safe return.

During her impromptu press conference Wednesday outside the Glacier National Park headquarters, Connelly expressed gratitude multiple times for the people who searched for her.

"I just kind of wanted to stay thank you to everyone who put in all this effort into helping me," Connelly said.

"I didn’t know what was going on out there. I kind of just thought I was going to make it out to my car this morning and go get a coke and go out to my uncle’s house." she said.

Her parents said they are still in a bit of shock. While talking to reporters Connelly's mother became "emotional" and "choked up" saying she never lost hope.

It's "the best mother's day gift ever" her mom added.

Connelly went for a day hike on Thursday, May 4 prompting an extensive search when she didn't return. Her vehicle was found abandon at the trailhead. The search went into overdrive after bear tracks were found over top human prints.

Ground crews located the pair Wednesday morning and Two Bear Air flew them out.

We are told, Connelly and Mogi are both doing well.