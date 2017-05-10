WATCH rescue of missing hiker by Two Bear Air

Two Bear Air has released video of the moments that 23 year old Madeline Connelly was rescued.

Connelly went missing on May 4th but was found alive after an extensive search effort on Wednesday May 10th.

We learned her dog Mogi is also safe.

In the video shared to Two Bear’s Youtube account you can first see the rescue scene with dozens and dozens of vehicles gathered a command post near where she went missing.

Connelly reportedly went for a hike on May 4th into the Great Bear Wilderness along Highway 2 near Essex in Flathead County.

Owner of Two Bear Mike Goguen told our David Winter that his crew was on a training mission when they got word ground crews found Connelly.

In the video you can see rescuers hoist up Connelly through the air and bring her to safety.

Goguen also shared photos of Connelly where she seems to be in good health with a smile on her face.

ABC FOX Montana is continuing to follow this developing story.

Our Maren Siu has been stationed at the Glacier National Park headquarters where the family was brought to meet up with Connelly.

We will have updates through out the day and on our ABC Montana news at 5:30

UPDATE: Mike Gogan of Two Bear Air said he and the sheriff were on a training mission when they found her.

Madeline Connelly, who went missing in the Great Bear Wilderness May 4, has been found alive after extensive search efforts.

Our ABC affiliate in Chicago first reported her rescue this morning. Connelly is originally from Chicago, but has been living in Arizona.

Her uncle Michael Connelly confirmed that she and her dog Mogi have been located. Her uncle said she offered to hike out with the rescue crews, but she was put in a helicopter to send her out. Friends, family and her own Facebook page say that she's an avid outdoorswoman.

The search intensified early this week after bear tracks were found over human tracks. No signs of an encounter were visible though.

Originally Connelly and her dog headed out for a day hike, but family began to grow anxious when she didn't return. Her abandoned vehicle was found by the trailhead.

Michael Connelly explained to us earlier this week, “She never came back and when the sun went down Marti was starting to get pretty nervous and he thought maybe she decided to stay another day. In the morning he sort of had a bad feeling, I don't think she's doing this on purpose."

Two Bear Air, the National Park Service, Montana law enforcement and friends have been searching and praying for her safe return.