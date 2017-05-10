Madeline Connelly and dog found alive (PHOTOS)

UPDATE: Video footage of Madeline's rescue from Two Bear Air

UPDATE: Madeline is at Glacier Park Headquarters with her parents.

UPDATE: Mike Goguen of Two Bear Air said he and the sheriff were on a training mission when they were called in to rescue Connelly. Ground crews had found her.

Madeline Connelly, who went missing in the Great Bear Wilderness May 4, has been found alive after extensive search efforts.

Our ABC affiliate in Chicago first reported her rescue this morning. Connelly is originally from Chicago, but has been living in Arizona.

Her uncle Michael Connelly confirmed that she and her dog Mogi have been located. Even after spending six days in the wilderness, Connelly offered to hike out with the rescue crews, but they insisted that she take the helicopter.

Friends, family and her own Facebook page say that she's an avid outdoorswoman, but concern grew as efforts failed to find the missing woman.

The search intensified early this week after bear tracks were found over human tracks. No signs of an encounter were visible though.

Originally Connelly and her dog headed out for a day hike, but family began to grow anxious when she didn't return. Her abandoned vehicle was found by the trailhead.

Her uncle Michael Connelly explained to us earlier this week, “She never came back and when the sun went down Marti was starting to get pretty nervous and he thought maybe she decided to stay another day. In the morning he sort of had a bad feeling, I don't think she's doing this on purpose."

Two Bear Air, the National Park Service, Montana law enforcement and friends have been searching and praying for her safe return. Today their efforts have been answered with good news.