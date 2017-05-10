Quist has ties to rental property not on state tax rolls

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) - Montana's Democratic U.S. House candidate has ties to a rental property not listed on state tax rolls.

The Billings Gazette reports ( http://bit.ly/2r0cv0l ) Rob Quist acknowledged his family remodeled an old barn on the family property near Kalispell into an event center with three apartments in the 1990s. He denied renting out the units and said his son lives there.

However, the Gazette obtained advertising and lease contracts that indicate otherwise.

The Quists have advertised an apartment on Kalispell Craigslist indicating it is part of a renovated 100-year-old barn. The newspaper identified three people who have rented from Quist in recent years. None wanted to be listed by name but one provided a lease from 2015 and 2016 that called for monthly rent of $950 to be paid to Quist's wife, Bonni.

State property tax records indicate the barn is not being taxed as living quarters.

