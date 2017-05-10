Visitor restrictions lifted at Bozeman health Deaconess Hospital

Throughout the past three weeks, Bozeman Health has seen a significant decrease in the number of influenza cases. Effective immediately, visitor restrictions at Bozeman Health Deaconess Hospital have been lifted.

The restrictions were implemented to help prohibit the spread of flu within the hospital.

In the press release they say, "visitor restrictions help us control the spread of the influenza virus (the flu) in the hospital. Influenza is highly contagious and can be a major cause of acute bronchitis and pneumonia. The best defense against the flu is immunization and frequent hand washing."

The hospital asks that anyone experiencing mild cold or flu symptoms refrain from visiting the hospital until their symptoms have disappeared.