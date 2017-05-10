Suspect handed two concealed weapons charges

Working with the Bozeman Police Department, the Gallatin County Deputy Sheriff was watching the perimeter of a house in anticipation of a search warrant.

Located on the 500 block of 20th Avenue, law enforcement saw three people arrive and approach the door to the apartment. At this point, the deputy sheriff and officers announced their presence.

In response one of the people, identified as Joseph W. Waters, allegedly reached into his waistband and threw something away. The deputy sheriff conducted a pat search for safety and felt an object in Waters' pocket.

According to the affidavit, the deputy sheriff pulled out brass knuckles, which are prohibited under law.

Waters was handcuffed and detained while the deputy sheriff searched the area where the object was thrown.

A Luger LCP .380 handgun was recovered. It's noted in the affidavit that this gun was not visible when Waters walked to the front door.

Waters was charged with two counts of carrying a concealed weapon. He has a prior conviction for carrying a concealed weapon.

On top of the charges, Waters had an outstanding warrant from Montana Highway Patrol.