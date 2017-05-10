Stolen vehicle involved in high speed chase

While on duty on May 9, a Bozeman officer was working a stolen vehicle case when he saw the car, a white Chevy Cruz, travel through a stop sign at S. 20th and W. Koch.

The vehicle took off northbound on S. 20th when the officer activated emergency lights and sirens. At this point the car stopped, but as the officer got out of his patrol car and approached, the driver sped off.

Officers pursued the car into an alley and onto W. Olive.

Another stop sign was ignored over on W. Babcock as the driver continued at high speeds, according to the affidavit.

On W. main St. the car entered the westbound lanes traveling east bound and flew through a stop light, once again failing to stop.

To keep up, the officer was going about 60 mph, but he was losing the suspect. The driver was hitting speeds of 80 mph according to the officer.

Almost causing a crash at the intersection of N. 15th and W. Main, the vehicle continued eastbound before traveling through a school zone.

Pedestrians were on the sidewalk and by the crosswalk as the vehicle sped through.

At this point Bozeman sergeant Benz called for the pursuit to be canceled, which the officer carried out. Due to high speeds and proximity to a school the Police Department was concerned about safety.

The vehicle was later located just east of the interactions of N. 11th Ave and Durston Road. The suspect was now on foot, where he was chased and stopped by police.