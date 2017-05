We have a few more days to enjoy sunglasses and sunscreen weather before the next pack of t’storms move into Montana. Daytime highs will be a good 5-10 degrees warmer today. Expect t’storms and rain Friday, Saturday and Sunday along with some minor river flooding. Here are Wednesday’s forecast highs and overnight lows …

Bozeman: 72°/43° Butte: 73°/41° Kalispell: 75°/44° Missoula: 80°/46°