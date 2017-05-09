Battleground counties that can break or make a candidate for special elections

ABC FOX Montana is your hometown election headquarters and we are watching the race for congress closely in four particular Montana counties.

So are the campaign teams for republican Greg Gianforte and democrat Rob Quist

ABC FOX Montana asked our political analyst to help us break down what battleground counties could present political either an upset or a solid win.

In Montana, battleground counties are up for grabs in the race for congress and the polls hang pretty close.

We broke down the main battlegrounds to get a closer look at the counties.

For Gallatin County there's a high stake.

"So certainly Gallatin County is going to be a battleground,” said Lee Banville, Political Analyst. “It's Greg Gianforte's home town. That is also the town that he lost by 50 points just a couple months ago. We really don't know what's going happen in the Gallatin.

Flathead is normally a hard-core republican county, but Quist can cause that to be a close race.

"Rob Quist has huge name recognition there, so he can further establish himself as the outside or the guy who's a real Montanan,” said Banville. It can help him up there, but I don't see him winning there. "

Banville says Yellowstone County will play a big role in this election.

"It is the biggest county in Montana, therefore it's the biggest prize on election day,” said Banville. “What happens is we might see it as a fairly close race. It's probably going to tilt Republican, but somebody like Quist could do fairly well there and that's all he needs to do. He needs to run neck and neck with Gianforte."

Cascade County will have a lot of political action.

"Cascade is an interesting county, “said Banville.“In Cascade County, when you look at that county you are really looking a little microcosm of Montana. So I think there's a chance that you'll see a lot of action up there."

Lee says you can expect more shots fired in negative campaign ads as the battles heat up in these 4 counties.

"So we're going to see more of those see even more dirty ones in the next couple weeks, said Banville. “If this race really does tighten up they are going to start to throw everything in the kitchen sink and its going to be televised.”