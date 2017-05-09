Hometown Proud continues at the historic Grant-Kohrs Ranch

ABC FOX Montana visited Grant-Kohrs Ranch in Deer Lodge as a part of Hometown Proud this week.

Grant-Kohrs Ranch is a Historic Site managed by the National Park Service and all of it is still preserved as it was back in the 1860s.

Chief of Interpretation & Education of Grant-Kohrs Ranch, Julie Crogilo said the ranch gives visitors an idea of what Deer Lodge looked like in 1862.

"We do flood irrigation here just like they did historically. We still ride out on horseback and check the cattle every day,” said Croglio.

This ranch dates back to 1862 and is about 1,600 acres.

The first owner of the ranch was Johnny Grant and was also responsible for founding a community that’s known today as Deer Lodge.

However, Grant four years later sold the ranch to Conrad Kohrs, giving the ranch's name Grant-Kohrs Ranch.

The ranch does a few programs during the summer time.

In these programs, you can see blacksmiths at work, cowboys riding horses and check out old wagons.

Ranch hours are at 9 A.M to 4:30 P.M.