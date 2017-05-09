Potential flooding this weekend for the Gallatin and Flathead Rivers

This weekend is there are a couple places to be on the lookout for flooding. The Flathead and Gallatin Rivers are particularly threatened.

The Gallatin River has the potential for spring flooding every year. Heading into this weekend, the Gallatin River is supposed to reach the action stage.

"There is nothing you can do, it's a river," Hazel Olsen homeowner near the Gallatin River said.

Olsen has lived in the Gallatin Gateway since she built their home in 1966. She says this is a sacrifice you have to make to live in such a beautiful place.

"Well we are prepared now, we are really prepared. We got pumps and everything so it can't take us away," Olsen said.

This weekend the river is supposed to hit action stage which is when the water reaches 5 feet. Olsen remembers a time when the water was up to her waist standing in her basement. Now she says they make sure to seal there door, and four years ago they implemented pumps to help drain the water.

"We just put pumps in a couple years ago, we got sick and tired of all that, so now if it comes in it's wet."

Olsen adds that she would like to see work done on the river.

"If it was cleaned out I’m sure it will help out a lot," Olsen said.

In the end, Olsen says she has just learned to expect to get washed out every year by the Gallatin River.

The Gallatin River is not supposed to hit flood stage which is seven feet deep this weekend. However, we here at ABC Fox Montana will keep you updated if it does.