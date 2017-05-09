Looking back at the fall of Missoula's Merc

Since it's doors closed in 2010, the historic Missoula Mercantile building went without an owner, as potential buyers would pull out again and again due to infrastructure concerns.

After the most recent failure to sell the property in March of 2015, a new plan emerged to demolish one of Montana's oldest historical buildings, and in it's place a new 154-room Marriott would go up.

An effort to save "the Merc" began, initiated by the Historic Preservation Commission, but the Merc's days were numbered after Missoula's City Council voted in favor of demolition.

Deconstruction began on April 11th, with efforts to preserve as much of the historic foundation as possible.

But now, 140 years after the first brick was laid, the final brick has now been lifted.

Bricks from the foundation of the Merc building site will be available on Sunday, May 14th, from 1:00-5:00 at the corner of Pattee and Main streets in downtown Missoula in front of the Firestone Building.

Home ReSource will also have lumber from the site available for purchase on the following Tuesday.