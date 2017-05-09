Social media's impact on Montana Special Election

Montana's Special Election continues to illuminate more sophisticated political advertising strategies, some of which Montana voters might not appreciate.

As political advertisements become more and more prominent across social media, ad campaigns are working toward a much more specialized audience model.

Much like any other kind of online advertising, today's political ads can target very specific demographics.

Rachel Huff-Doris with Forward Montana- a statewide organization that aims to get Montana's younger adults more involved in politics- said this idea is now well ingrained in every election as social media's prominence has never been higher.

"You can target based on geography, based on age, gender, consumer data," said Huff-Doris. "It's a pretty effective way to get your message across to a very specific group of people, not to say that everyone uses effective algorithms when they're doing it, but you can get a pretty specific message to specific people."

One example of an ineffective algorithm that may be used? Choosing the wrong audience size.

If any ad reaches a small, specific audience, the probability of that audience having a positive reaction to the ad or the candidate is much more likely to be effective; however, a small audience means a smaller number of people will be influenced.

On the other side, reaching out to a larger audience, like the entire state of Montana or a broad age group like 18-35 year-olds throughout the state, will get a larger viewing audience but could produce results that aren't ideal.

A number of Facebook and Instagram users across Montana are already noticing ads popping up on their social media streams, which could result in a stream of negative or trolling comments that will be attached to that ad for good.

Either way, it has proven to be an effective and direct method for political advertisers in an election season that will end on May 25th.