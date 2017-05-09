Sammy Evans: Jumping to new heights

Coming out of Class A Havre, Montana track athlete Sammy Evans only had two division one scholarship offers.



“There were definitely a lot of people that looked at me and said she is alright, there are a lot of things she does that are messy, including her running,” said Evans.



One of the people who thought she was messy was her future coach Brian Schweyen.



“Average, she was an average track athlete out of high school for sure,” said Schweyen.



Even Evans high school coach didn’t put much stock into her.



“He said I think she could be pretty good and I said how good like really good? And he said I don’t know about really good but she can contribute,” said Schweyen.



But once Evans made the jump to college everything started to click.



“My freshman year especially I went from jumping 36’7 in high school to 40 feet in my first year here so that’s pretty crazy,” said Evans.



Those are marks in the triple jump, and she didn’t stop at 40 feet. The messy, will only be a contributor Evans turned herself into a star. She holds three Big Sky titles in the triple jump and is currently ranked 28th nationally after breaking her own school record jumping 42 feet 8 1/4 inches at the Montana Open.



“I definitely am excited that I have school records, i think i have my middle school record and my high school record and then i got a college record and I was super pumped about it,” said Evans



Evans describes herself as feisty and coaches say she’s the ultimate competitor. It’s raw kids like her with untapped potential, that is the foundation of the Montana track program.



“So you get these athletes that work their butt off just to get noticed even a little bit, so they already have the work ethic then you put them in a program where you have coaching and they excel and some of our best athletes are small town folks,” said Evans.



“Our team is built off a lot of Montana kids that came on as walk ons or low scholarship and they become some of the best athletes in the conference,” said Schweyen.



Evans epitomizes this example. Her hard work and determination made her the athlete she is today, but of course she isn’t satisfied and has one last Big Sky Championship to compete in.



“I mean 44 at conference would be good, whatever the Big Sky Conference record is would be nice, i don’t know what it is but i want to take it down and I want to take it home with me,” said Evans.



