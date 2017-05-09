Sammy Evans: Jumping to new heights

It was heartbreak for the Montana Grizzly softball team yesterday as they lost in extra innings to Weber State 6-5.
Highlights from the second day of the Big Sky Regionals College Finals Rodeo at the Expo Park in Great Falls.
Highlights from the first day of the Big Sky Regionals College Finals Rodeo at the Expo Park in Great Falls.
The Yellowjackets screamed through the final stretch of the 2017 regular season, winning nine of their last 12 games and their last three GNAC series.
Flathead County Sheriff Chuck Curry tells us on May 9th search parties have increased. Sheriff Curry says, the search parties started at Middle Fork Trail which is the supposed last known point of origin for Maddie.
But this festival is special. Every film maker is from the Flathead Valley and every film is shot in Montana.
A local homeless shelter in Kalispell is in desperate need of extra space for women and their children.
An 18 year old Kalispell woman, Montana Kelly, is in custody after an early morning high speed vehicle pursuit in the Whitefish area.
Up in the Swan Valley, Great Northern Llama company are gearing up for llama packing.
SEATTLE – Seattle U beat Washington, 7-5, Tuesday night at Husky Ballpark to claim the yearly city battle between the two schools. The Huskies (24-21) scored four times in the eighth inning to make things close but could not complete the late rally. Tyler Oldenburg (3-1) allowed one run over five innings to pick up the win and shortstop Griffin Andreychuck drove in three runs for the Redhawks (17-28-1) on a pair of doubles. Washingto...
The Washington State Cougars football team is ranked number 22 in Sports Illustrated's way-too-early top 25. These rankings come after the conclusion of spring practices for most of college football leaving the countdown to kickoff just over three months away. The 2016 season for the Cougars
The Gonzaga Bulldogs baseball team is on the verge of making school history. With only eight regular season games left in the season, Gonzaga has a chance to make back-to-back NCAA tournament appearances for just the third time ever. The Bulldogs are currently sitting in third place (15-6) in the West Coast Conference standings, behind second-place Loyola Marymount (16-5) and first-place Brigham Young University (17-4).
SPOKANE, Wash. – The Northwest Conference has announced the final standings for the 2016-17 McIlroy-Lewis All-Sports Trophy and Whitworth University has won the award for the tenth year in a row. The Pirates have extended the record for consecutive McIlroy-Lewis victories that they set last year.
The Los Angeles Rams spent three of their first four picks in this year's NFL Draft on offensive skill positions -- two receivers and a tight end. Among those players was Eastern Washington University graduate Cooper Kupp. The record-breaking wide receiver was drafted 69th overall in the third round by the Rams. Will the Rams' commitment to upgrading their offense help the team, and where does Kupp fall into that mix?
SPOKANE, Wash. – Whitworth University will travel to play in the Marshall, Texas regional as part of the NCAA Division III softball tournament on Friday. East Texas Baptist University will host the three-team regional and the University of Texas at Dallas is the third school participating and the region's top-seed. .
PULLMAN, Wash. – Washington State sophomore Justin Harrer pulled a walk-off two-out two-run double down the left field line to give the Cougars a 6-5 series-clinching win over Oregon at Bailey-Brayton Field Sunday afternoon.
The Yellowjackets screamed through the final stretch of the 2017 regular season, winning nine of their last 12 games and their last three GNAC series.
Two Thompson Falls legends, separated by nearly five decades. Mackenzie Holt is a high school senior. A thrower, basketball player, and one of the newest members of the Montana Grizzly football team.
Employees at the Hanford Nuclear Site have been told to take cover due to a possible tunnel collapse that it may have released radioactive particles into the air.
KALISPELL- The Flathead County Sheriff's Office is looking for a woman that was last seen near the Essex area. Madeline Connelly has been reported missing although her car has been located.
Search crews with Two Bear Air have reportedly found grizzly bear tracks mixed in with human tracks in their ongoing search for an Arizona woman
ABC FOX Montana and Mattress Firm teamed up this year to celebrate student athlete's giving back to their communities. Every week for eight months a student was highlighted for his or her dedication, commitment and excellent sportsmanship.
Flathead County Sheriff Chuck Curry tells us on May 9th search parties have increased. Sheriff Curry says, the search parties started at Middle Fork Trail which is the supposed last known point of origin for Maddie.
The search for Madeline Connelly has been expanded with her mother, father and uncle now in the area helping. Flathead County law enforcement say more personnel from the National Park Service are also joining the effort to locate the 25-year-old woman and her dog Mogi.
Flathead County law enforcement are still investigating the disappearance of Corey Flannigan, 26, who was reported missing May 4. Detectives are looking into possible criminal activity surrounding his disappearance, Sheriff Chuck Curry says.
Saturday May 6th a search began for a 25-year-old Arizona woman, Madeline Connellly, 25, who was reported missing in the Great Bear Wilderness. Connelly was in the area visiting relatives, and reportedly went for a day hike on Thursday.
Saturday May 6th a search began for a 25-year-old Arizona woman, Madeline Connelly, 25, who was reported missing in the Great Bear Wilderness. Connelly was in the area visiting relatives, and reportedly went for a day hike on Thursday.