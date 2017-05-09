Schedule announced for second Trump Jr. visit to Montana

Donald Trump Jr. is coming back to Montana to continue campaigning with Greg Gianforte. He was recently here in April, when he spoke in Kalispell, Hamilton, Billings and Bozeman.

Anyone wanting to go to one of the events listed below needs to RSVP at TrumpInMontana.com.

Thursday, May 11th

Helena

Doors open 8:30 a.m.

Kleffner Ranch ~ 305 Mt Hwy 518, East Helena, MT

Butte

Doors open 10:15 a.m.

Pioneer Equipment and Supply ~ 215 Centennial Ave

Sidney

Doors open 2:00 p.m.

Richland County Fairgrounds Event Center ~ 2118 W Holly St