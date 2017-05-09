Schedule announced for second Trump Jr. visit to Montana - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Schedule announced for second Trump Jr. visit to Montana

By ABC FOX MT News Staff

Donald Trump Jr. is coming back to Montana to continue campaigning with Greg Gianforte. He was recently here in April, when he spoke in Kalispell, Hamilton, Billings and Bozeman

Anyone wanting to go to one of the events listed below needs to RSVP at TrumpInMontana.com.

Thursday, May 11th

Helena
Doors open 8:30 a.m. 
Kleffner Ranch ~ 305 Mt Hwy 518, East Helena, MT

Butte
Doors open 10:15 a.m.
Pioneer Equipment and Supply ~ 215 Centennial Ave

Sidney
Doors open 2:00 p.m. 
Richland County Fairgrounds Event Center ~ 2118 W Holly St

Great Falls
Doors open 5:30 p.m. 
Holman Aviation – Main Entrance ~ 1940 Airport Court 

