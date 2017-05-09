Stolen vehicle leads to foot pursuit in Bozeman - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Stolen vehicle leads to foot pursuit in Bozeman

Posted: Updated:
BOZEMAN -

Police Sergeant Travis Munter said that Bozeman Police spotted a stolen vehicle around noon today near Koch and 20th. Police started to pursue the vehicle until they stopped due to safety issues. 

Munter says they then issued a search. After finding the vehicle on 11th and Durston the suspects began to flee on foot. Police chased the suspects for about a block before apprehending one. The other suspect was able to evade the police. 

Police say that the car was stolen out of Belgrade and they have yet to contact the owners. 

The man apprehended is named Jon Powell. 

  • Most Popular

Powered by Frankly

News

  • Missoula/Kalispell News
  • Butte/Bozeman News
  • Montana Headlines
  • National Headlines
  • World Headlines
  • Weird News

    • Weather

  • Missoula/Kalispell Weather
  • Butte/Bozeman Weather

    • Sports

  • Local
  • Gametime Blog
  • High School Sports
  • Grizzlies
  • Bobcats

    • Community

  • Event Calendar
  • Photo Galleries
  • FCC

    • Features

  • More Features
    • Powered by WorldNow
    All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Cowles Montana Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.