Stolen vehicle leads to foot pursuit in Bozeman

Police Sergeant Travis Munter said that Bozeman Police spotted a stolen vehicle around noon today near Koch and 20th. Police started to pursue the vehicle until they stopped due to safety issues.

Munter says they then issued a search. After finding the vehicle on 11th and Durston the suspects began to flee on foot. Police chased the suspects for about a block before apprehending one. The other suspect was able to evade the police.

Police say that the car was stolen out of Belgrade and they have yet to contact the owners.

The man apprehended is named Jon Powell.