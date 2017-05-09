Missing for five days Madeline Connelly's uncle speaks out

It’s been four days since the search for Madeline Connelly started. And the search is still out in full force.

Flathead County Sheriff Chuck Curry tells us on May 9th search parties have increased. Sheriff Curry says, the search parties started at Middle Fork Trail which is the supposed last known point of origin for Maddie.

Sheriff Curry explains, “We do have additional personnel on the ground, from more than we've had in the past few days. We have the assistance of some more Glacier National Park employees and forest service has contributed some hotspot fire crews to give us a hand.”

Reportedly, Connelly was last seen heading for a day hike on Thursday May 4th with her dog Mogie. She was in the area visiting relatives.

Her uncle Michael Connelly says Maddie was supposed to come back for family poker night on Friday May 5th, but she never came home. That’s when her family started to worry.

Michael Connelly explains, “She never came back and when the sun went down Marti was starting to get pretty nervous and he thought maybe she decided to stay another day. In the morning he sort of had a bad feeling, I don't think she's doing this on purpose."

Connelly tells us family members went to the Bear Creek Trailhead in Essex to search her. When they found her empty car they immediately called for help.

Right now, the family remains hopeful and positive. Connelly says he hopes that Maddie is just injured and hiding somewhere, waiting to be rescued. He goes onto say that Maddie is a strong woman, and out of any of the grandchildren in the family, “if you had to pick one to be you know out in the wilderness for five days you'd pick her."

When we asked Connelly what he would do if Maddie is found he replied, “Probably the first time I do whenever I see her, which is give her a big hug. We always give each other good hugs.”