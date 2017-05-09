Montana governor vetoes bills on abortion, concealed weapons

By BOBBY CAINA CALVAN

Associated Press



HELENA, Mont. (AP) - Gov. Steve Bullock has vetoed seven more bills, including one that would prohibit doctors from performing late-term abortions and another that would allow lawmakers to carry concealed weapons.



His office on Tuesday said he has signed 13 bills the Legislature sent to his desk, including a measure that would require NorthWestern Energy to absorb 10 percent of the cost of obtaining electricity on the open market in the case of power plant outages.



The governor's veto of the abortion measure on Monday was expected. In his veto message, Bullock says lawmakers should not interfere in "deeply personal medical decisions." The bill would have required doctors to try to save the life of a viable fetus.



Bullock rejected assertions that allowing legislators to carry concealed firearms would make the Capitol safer.

