Detectives investigating suspicious disappearance of Corey Flannigan

Flathead County law enforcement are still investigating the disappearance of Corey Flannigan, 26, who was reported missing May 4. 

Detectives are looking into possible criminal activity surrounding his disappearance, Sheriff Chuck Curry said. On May 8, law enforcement called his disappearance "suspicious" in their press release detailing the few facts of the case. 

The stolen vehicle Flannigan was driving was crashed on Rose Crossing.

Flannigan is described as a male 6’ tall, 190 lbs, light brown shaved hair, with blue eyes.

His disappearance is considered separate from that of Madeline Connelly who also is missing.

    But this festival is special.  Every film maker is from the Flathead Valley and every film is shot in Montana.

    A local homeless shelter in Kalispell is in desperate need of extra space for women and their children.

    An 18 year old Kalispell woman, Montana Kelly, is in custody after an early morning high speed vehicle pursuit in the Whitefish area.

    KALISPELL- The Flathead County Sheriff's Office is looking for a woman that was last seen near the Essex area.  Madeline Connelly has been reported missing although her car has been located.  

    Search crews with Two Bear Air have reportedly found grizzly bear tracks mixed in with human tracks in their ongoing search for an Arizona woman

    ABC FOX Montana and Mattress Firm teamed up this year to celebrate student athlete's giving back to their communities. Every week for eight months a student was highlighted for his or her dedication, commitment and excellent sportsmanship. 

    A high speed car chase, with speeds exceeding 100 miles per hour, ended Monday night on I-90 with one suspect under arrest

    Saturday May 6th a search began for a 25-year-old Arizona woman, Madeline Connellly, 25, who was reported missing in the Great Bear Wilderness.  Connelly was in the area visiting relatives, and reportedly went for a day hike on Thursday. 

    Employees at the Hanford Nuclear Site have been told to take cover due to a possible tunnel collapse that it may have released radioactive particles into the air.  

    Thunderstorms winds caused several lodge-pole pine trees to fall by a campsite south of Elliston.  One of those trees hit a 41-year-old woman who had been camping in the area. 

    A woman is facing charges for allegedly swinging an ax at her husband when he came over to their shared residence.  She wanted a divorce from her husband who told told Gallatin County deputies that he went to their house and found the door locked. 

