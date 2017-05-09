Gallatin County experiences 911 outage on Monday night

Monday afternoon Gallatin County lost 911 services for 40 minutes after a buried cable was cut.

At 4:20 PM on Monday, a contractor working off Davis Lane in Bozeman accidentally cut a buried communications cable belonging to CenturyLink that serviced Gallatin County’s 911 center.

The accidental cut caused a 911 service outage for most of Gallatin County until 5:00 PM when 911 calls were rolled over to the County’s backup 911 center.

The severed cable only affected portions of the county for the remotely controlled public safety communications systems.

Once CenturyLink located the severed cable, crews began emergency repairs.

Some services to the primary 911 center were restored by 7:00 PM with the remaining services restored by 7:30 PM.

A little before 8:00 PM all 911 lines were rolled back to the primary 911 center which resumed normal operation.