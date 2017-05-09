Gallatin County experiences 911 outage on Monday night

KALISPELL- The Flathead County Sheriff's Office is looking for a woman that was last seen near the Essex area. Madeline Connelly has been reported missing although her car has been located.
Search crews with Two Bear Air have reportedly found grizzly bear tracks mixed in with human tracks in their ongoing search for an Arizona woman
ABC FOX Montana and Mattress Firm teamed up this year to celebrate student athlete's giving back to their communities. Every week for eight months a student was highlighted for his or her dedication, commitment and excellent sportsmanship.
A high speed car chase, with speeds exceeding 100 miles per hour, ended Monday night on I-90 with one suspect under arrest
Saturday May 6th a search began for a 25-year-old Arizona woman, Madeline Connellly, 25, who was reported missing in the Great Bear Wilderness. Connelly was in the area visiting relatives, and reportedly went for a day hike on Thursday.
Employees at the Hanford Nuclear Site have been told to take cover due to a possible tunnel collapse that it may have released radioactive particles into the air.
Thunderstorms winds caused several lodge-pole pine trees to fall by a campsite south of Elliston. One of those trees hit a 41-year-old woman who had been camping in the area.
A woman is facing charges for allegedly swinging an ax at her husband when he came over to their shared residence. She wanted a divorce from her husband who told told Gallatin County deputies that he went to their house and found the door locked.
