MDT seeks public comment on proposed resurfacing of HW 93

The Montana Department of Transportation is seeking public comment on a proposal to resurface about 2.5 miles of U.S. Highway 93 northwest of Stevensville in Ravalli County.

The project would start 0.8 miles south of the junction near Secondary Highway 269 and extend north for 2.5 miles, ending 0.5 miles north of the North Kootenai Creek Road intersection.

Proposed work includes milling the existing surface, applying a new asphalt overlay, finishing with a seal and cover (chip seal), upgraded pavement markings and signage.

MDT says the purpose of the project is to take a cost-effective action to prolong and preserve the existing pavement.

The project is tentatively scheduled for construction in 2019, depending on completion of all project development activities and availability of funding.

No new right-of-way or utility relocations will be needed.

Comment HERE or call Missoula District Administrator Ed Toavs at (406) 523-5802 or Project Design Engineer Nathaniel Walters at (406) 444-5833. Members.