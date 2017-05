Get ready for another sunglasses and sunscreen day. Look for even more sunshine and warmer temperatures tomorrow. Our next weather system is set to move into Montana Friday and should stick around into the weekend. Rivers are running higher and faster and some flooding is possible later this week. Here are Tuesday’s forecast highs and overnight lows …

Bozeman: 66°/40° Butte: 65°/37° Kalispell: 67°/40° Missoula: 69°/41°