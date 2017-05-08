100+ mph chase stretches from Bonner to Missoula along I-90

A high speed car chase, with speeds exceeding 100 miles per hour, ended Monday night on I-90 with one suspect under arrest.

Deputies with Missoula County originally responded to a road rage incident in Bonner, and when the suspect vehicle was approached, Lieutenant Jace Dicken said the suspect refused to pull over.

County deputies and city officers both used spike strips to pop the suspect's tires, bringing him to the shoulder of I-90 just west of the Orange Street exit.

"The danger was he was coming on and off the interstate at both the Van Buren exit and the Orange Street on and off ramps at speeds in excess of 80 miles an hour and ran some of the general public off the road," Dicken said. "So we still have additional criminal charges that will pend, probably for criminal endangerment, we'll have to review our video. There will be quite a stack of charges."

Dicken said the entire incident lasted about 5-7 minutes, saying the suspect's new charges Monday night will be added to a prior $50,000 warrant out for his arrest.