Hometown Proud starts at Deer Lodge's Quilters Corner Etc. - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Hometown Proud starts at Deer Lodge's Quilters Corner Etc.

Posted: Updated:
DEER LODGE -

ABC FOX Montana starts-off Hometown Proud week two in Deer Lodge with some people who you might say patch together this community.

The Quilters Corner Etc. Has been in downtown Deer Lodge for about 17 years and they have around 3,000 bolts of fabric in their store.

The owner Donna McCarthy said it can be a bit overwhelming when you walk into her store.

According to McCarthy, customers stand in shock when they notice all of her fabrics and quilts.     

"Wow...What a building. Wow...I mean that happens just daily,” said McCarthy.

However, McCarthy has been in the quilting business for many years.

In fact, she had a store in town previously but says she was never happy with the building and wanted to move her business.

"And I kept looking at this building thinking how fun it would be to display quilts on that gorgeous wall. So I heard it was for sale on a Friday and bought it on a Monday,” said McCarthy.

One customer Dean Hall told me she comes at least once a day.

Hall added every time she comes in, it's worth her trip to graze through fabrics and to chat with employees.   

"They are gracious when you walk in the door and they say hello. They acknowledge you and it's really a nice store. It's an asset to the main street in Deer Lodge,” said Hall.

The store does offer beginning quilt classes through adult education which takes place at the high school.

The classes are usually once a week for six weeks.

The store does have their own retreat center as well if you're interested in quilting in peace you can go to http://mtviewretreat.com/ for more information. 

  • Most Popular

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Flathead County searching for woman, reported missing near Essex

    Flathead County searching for woman, reported missing near Essex

    Sunday, May 7 2017 10:00 PM EDT2017-05-08 02:00:28 GMT

    KALISPELL- The Flathead County Sheriff's Office is looking for a woman that was last seen near the Essex area.  Madeline Connelly has been reported missing although her car has been located.  

    KALISPELL- The Flathead County Sheriff's Office is looking for a woman that was last seen near the Essex area.  Madeline Connelly has been reported missing although her car has been located.  

  • Bear tracks found in search for missing woman (Two Bear Air footage)

    Bear tracks found in search for missing woman (Two Bear Air footage)

    Monday, May 8 2017 4:52 PM EDT2017-05-08 20:52:11 GMT
    screenshot of Two Bear Air footage - bear tracksscreenshot of Two Bear Air footage - bear tracks

    Search crews with Two Bear Air have reportedly found grizzly bear tracks mixed in with human tracks in their ongoing search for an Arizona woman

    Search crews with Two Bear Air have reportedly found grizzly bear tracks mixed in with human tracks in their ongoing search for an Arizona woman

  • Flathead County investigating two separate missing persons cases

    Flathead County investigating two separate missing persons cases

    Monday, May 8 2017 12:54 PM EDT2017-05-08 16:54:56 GMT

    Saturday May 6th a search began for a 25-year-old Arizona woman, Madeline Connellly, 25, who was reported missing in the Great Bear Wilderness.  Connelly was in the area visiting relatives, and reportedly went for a day hike on Thursday. 

    Saturday May 6th a search began for a 25-year-old Arizona woman, Madeline Connelly, 25, who was reported missing in the Great Bear Wilderness.  Connelly was in the area visiting relatives, and reportedly went for a day hike on Thursday. 

  • Student athlete of the year voting

    Student athlete of the year voting

    ABC FOX Montana and Mattress Firm teamed up this year to celebrate student athlete's giving back to their communities. Every week for eight months a student was highlighted for his or her dedication, commitment and excellent sportsmanship. 

    ABC FOX Montana and Mattress Firm teamed up this year to celebrate student athlete's giving back to their communities. Every week for eight months a student was highlighted for his or her dedication, commitment and excellent sportsmanship. 

  • Woman takes after husband with ax

    Woman takes after husband with ax

    Monday, May 8 2017 1:35 PM EDT2017-05-08 17:35:22 GMT

    A woman is facing charges for allegedly swinging an ax at her husband when he came over to their shared residence.  She wanted a divorce from her husband who told told Gallatin County deputies that he went to their house and found the door locked. 

    A woman is facing charges for allegedly swinging an ax at her husband when he came over to their shared residence.  She wanted a divorce from her husband who told told Gallatin County deputies that he went to their house and found the door locked. 

  • Weather related fatal in Elliston

    Weather related fatal in Elliston

    Monday, May 8 2017 1:33 PM EDT2017-05-08 17:33:22 GMT

    Thunderstorms winds caused several lodge-pole pine trees to fall by a campsite south of Elliston.  One of those trees hit a 41-year-old woman who had been camping in the area. 

    Thunderstorms winds caused several lodge-pole pine trees to fall by a campsite south of Elliston.  One of those trees hit a 41-year-old woman who had been camping in the area. 

  • One killed in a motorcycle accident in Livingston

    One killed in a motorcycle accident in Livingston

    Saturday, May 6 2017 5:26 PM EDT2017-05-06 21:26:31 GMT
    On May 5th at 3:25 PM a 56 year old male from Hungry Horse was driving the motorcycle on I-90 when he rear ended a Chevy van driven by a 57 year male from Livingston. According to Montana Highway Patrol the motorcycle locked up its rear brakes and slid into the van. The 56 year old male driving the motorcycle was pronounced dead in the ambulance on route to the hospital.  The 57 year old male driving the van was not injured. Montana Highway Patrol tells us the roads were bare ...
    On May 5th at 3:25 PM a 56 year old male from Hungry Horse was driving the motorcycle on I-90 when he rear ended a Chevy van driven by a 57 year male from Livingston. According to Montana Highway Patrol the motorcycle locked up its rear brakes and slid into the van. The 56 year old male driving the motorcycle was pronounced dead in the ambulance on route to the hospital.  The 57 year old male driving the van was not injured. Montana Highway Patrol tells us the roads were bare ...

  • Hometown Proud: Thompson Falls (WATCH)

    Hometown Proud: Thompson Falls (WATCH)

    Friday, May 5 2017 11:06 PM EDT2017-05-06 03:06:30 GMT
    Thompson Falls gave us a warm welcome out on Main Street. We met the mayor for cinnamon rolls, had junior anchors from the high school read the the news and even a choir show up! Check out the show above.
    Thompson Falls gave us a warm welcome out on Main Street. We met the mayor for cinnamon rolls, had junior anchors from the high school read the the news and even a choir show up! Check out the show above.
Powered by Frankly

News

  • Missoula/Kalispell News
  • Butte/Bozeman News
  • Montana Headlines
  • National Headlines
  • World Headlines
  • Weird News

    • Weather

  • Missoula/Kalispell Weather
  • Butte/Bozeman Weather

    • Sports

  • Local
  • Gametime Blog
  • High School Sports
  • Grizzlies
  • Bobcats

    • Community

  • Event Calendar
  • Photo Galleries
  • FCC

    • Features

  • More Features
    • Powered by WorldNow
    All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Cowles Montana Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.