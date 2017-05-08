Hometown Proud starts at Deer Lodge's Quilters Corner Etc.

ABC FOX Montana starts-off Hometown Proud week two in Deer Lodge with some people who you might say patch together this community.

The Quilters Corner Etc. Has been in downtown Deer Lodge for about 17 years and they have around 3,000 bolts of fabric in their store.

The owner Donna McCarthy said it can be a bit overwhelming when you walk into her store.

According to McCarthy, customers stand in shock when they notice all of her fabrics and quilts.

"Wow...What a building. Wow...I mean that happens just daily,” said McCarthy.

However, McCarthy has been in the quilting business for many years.

In fact, she had a store in town previously but says she was never happy with the building and wanted to move her business.

"And I kept looking at this building thinking how fun it would be to display quilts on that gorgeous wall. So I heard it was for sale on a Friday and bought it on a Monday,” said McCarthy.

One customer Dean Hall told me she comes at least once a day.

Hall added every time she comes in, it's worth her trip to graze through fabrics and to chat with employees.

"They are gracious when you walk in the door and they say hello. They acknowledge you and it's really a nice store. It's an asset to the main street in Deer Lodge,” said Hall.

The store does offer beginning quilt classes through adult education which takes place at the high school.

The classes are usually once a week for six weeks.

The store does have their own retreat center as well if you're interested in quilting in peace you can go to http://mtviewretreat.com/ for more information.